The Michigan State Spartans football program ended the 2025-26 season with a 4-8 record after defeating the Maryland Terrapins 38-28 in Week 14. However, it sounds like the program is making a change at head coach, and rumors are top candidate is already emerging.

Michigan State announced that it is firing Jonathan Smith as head coach, according to Matt Zenitz, Corey Robinson, Justin Thind, and Richard Johnson of CBS Sports. His time with the Spartans comes to an end after just two seasons.

“Michigan State is firing head coach Jonathan Smith, sources tell me, Corey Robinson, Justin Thind, and Richard Johnson for CBS Sports.”

Rumors are already speculating that Pat Fitzgerald, who was let go by the Northwestern Wildcats in 2022, is one of the leading candidates for the Michigan State job, per Zenitz, Robinson, and Thind of CBS Sports. Nothing is set in stone, but it sounds like the Spartans have their eyes set on at least one candidate.

“Ex-Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald is expected to be a person of interest for the Michigan State head coaching opening, sources tell me, Corey Robinson and Justin Thind for CBS Sports. Posted 110 wins at Northwestern and was the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year in 2020.”

Fitzgerald has been serving as a volunteer assistant for Loyola Academy since being fired by Northwestern. However, he was the program's head coach from 2002 to 2022, making him the longest tenured coach in the Wildcats' history. He owns a career 110-10 record while going 5-5 in bowl games.

Michigan State's head coaching search could be swift. However, more names should pop up as possible candidates in the coming days before the Spartans make a final decision.