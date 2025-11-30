The Ole Miss football program is currently embroiled in a major controversy as they await the decision from head coach Lane Kiffin on where he will take his talents next. Kiffin is widely expected to abandon ship and join the LSU Tigers imminently, but as of yet, no official announcement has been made.

Still, that hasn't stopped Ole Miss from deciding on who will patrol the sidelines going forward if and when Kiffin eventually departs for Baton Rouge.

“An Ole Miss source tells ESPN that defensive coordinator Pete Golding is expected to be the school’s ‘permanent' head coach. ‘It’s 100-percent permanent,' the source said,” reported Pete Thamel of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

It seems that Ole Miss will be keeping things in-house moving forward in the wake of Kiffin's decision.

As of now, it appears that the holdup with an official announcement regarding Kiffin is centered on his desire to still coach the Rebels on their likely upcoming playoff run while simultaneously accepting the LSU job. While some fans might want the Ole Miss brass to still let Kiffin finish what he started in Oxford this year, it would certainly be understandable for the school to be opposed to doing so, especially considering that he will be heading to a conference rival.

In any case, the Rebels won't be participating in the SEC Championship Game thanks to Alabama's win over Auburn on Saturday, and they'll now await official word from Kiffin on his future before they can proceed.