Head coach Lane Kiffin couldn’t resist a little family-friendly trolling after the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels beat the No. 4 LSU Tigers 24–19 in Oxford. Asked on television how he felt postgame, the Ole Miss head coach smiled and dropped a line aimed straight at his daughter’s boyfriend, LSU linebacker Whit Weeks: “I’m looking for Whit right now to see if we covered the over.” The quip landed because it wrapped a weeklong subplot into a neat bow.

In the days leading up to the Magnolia Bowl, Landry Kiffin hard-launched her relationship with Weeks on social media, instantly turning a top-15 SEC showdown into a tabloid-meets-football crossover. Kiffin played along with a wry nod, firing off a “take the over” jab when the relationship went public, a wink that set the stage for whatever would come after the final whistle.

What came was a statement win. Ole Miss controlled the night with pace and balance, piling up chunk plays and finishing key drives while the defense kept LSU’s ground game in check. The Rebels limited the Tigers to 254 total yards, forced long fields, and made the last two defensive stands that mattered. It wasn’t flawless, penalties piled up, and a few explosives slipped, but Ole Miss dictated tempo and sent LSU home with its first loss of the season.

The postgame punch line worked because it fit the moment and the man. Kiffin is a master of the quick jab; Saturday’s target just happened to wear purple and gold and sit at the family table. He didn’t single out Weeks for any on-field critique, but the grin said plenty. After a week of side-eye and memes, the coach got the last word while his team grabbed the Magnolia Trophy.

That’s the tell for where Ole Miss wants to go: ride an inventive offense, trust a tougher defense, and let the internet jokes stay jokes. The result mattered most, and it backed up Kiffin’s weeklong confidence.

So, yes, Kiffin looked for Whit Weeks after the game. The over/under was a punch line. The scoreboard said everything else. Ole Miss rolled to 5–0, LSU took its first L, and the coach’s one-liner joined the highlight reel of a night the Rebels won on and off the field.