Ole Miss football watched its fans switch moods immediately 48 hours after Black Friday. Lane Kiffin opened up the head coaching position in Oxford, bolting to LSU officially on Sunday. Rebels fans managed to give him this send off: By booing him as he and his family boarded a plane.

John Talty of CBS Sports captured the scene at the airport, including catching fans flipping off Kiffin. Video also surfaced of Kiffin boarding the plane — with loud boos and vulgarities.

Kiffin accepts a massive $96 million deal to coach the rival Tigers — which is $12 million annually. He sparked conversations across the sports world with how he's leaving, though.

Ex-Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin sparks notable reactions on move to LSU

Many voices, including from the college basketball world, lit into Kiffin as he was bound for Baton Rouge.

St. John's basketball head coach Rick Pitino was one critic who cryptically attacked Kiffin.

“I'm not knocking football, but there’s something wrong with their calendar. I'm at SJU and we are potentially a one seed and can win a National Championship this year, and I leave in March??? What’s going on here?” Pitino asked on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

College football insider Nicole Auerbach was even harsher on Kiffin — writing how he's hasn't changed at all. Former NFL linebacker turned podcaster Will Compton also blasted the new LSU head coach, referring to him as a villain in his post.

Kiffin will indeed lead LSU against Ole Miss as part of the 2026 SEC schedule. His defensive coordinator Pete Golding now takes over the Rebels. That now includes if Ole Miss officially gets a spot in the upcoming 12-team College Football Playoffs.