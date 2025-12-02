The sport of golf, in particular the four major championships, is much more enjoyable to watch when Tiger Woods is participating. The good old days are long over, but the legend still competes when healthy.

The last time we saw Tiger play anything was in the TGL, an indoor league he helped set up. He did not participate in any events in 2025. He wanted to play in the 2025 Masters; however, he ruptured his Achilles tendon ahead of the tournament. After having surgery on the Achilles, months later, Woods announced that he had Lumbar spine surgery and has been recovering.

Now in December, Woods shares that his progress has been “slow.”

“It's been slow,” Woods said. “Not able to do much on a disk replacement to let it set; can't really do much. Now, we got the OK to start cranking up a little bit in the gym, started strengthening and started doing a little bit more of the rotational component that I haven't been able to do, just letting the disk kind of set.”

Woods will not play in any of the upcoming events. The PNG Championship in Florida is right before Christmas, and then the TGL starts right after the holiday on the 28th of December. Woods and his son Charlie have participated in the PNG Championship together five times. They almost won it in 2024 after coming in second in a playoff.

“Unfortunately, I've been through this rehab process before,” Woods said. “It's just step by step. Once I get a feel for practicing, exploding, playing, the recovery process, then I can assess where I'm going to play and how much I'll play.”