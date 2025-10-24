The 2025 LSU football team has been disappointing relative to expectations this season. They are 5-2 but have struggled in almost every game, especially on offense. Despite their record, there has been a lot of disappointment from that perspective. However, this defense has been great, and before Texas A&M, it will be getting more reinforcements for the game in a bounce-back spot after losing to Vanderbilt.

When talking to the media on Thursday, head coach Brian Kelly gave injury updates across the roster. Kelly confirmed that LSU lists fifth-year senior defensive tackle Bernard Gooden as probable and fifth-year senior edge rusher Jimari Butler as available to play on Saturday.

Gooden missed last week's game against Vanderbilt with a bruised collarbone. Butler also sat out last Saturday's trip to Nashville due to an ankle injury.

The Tigers got that good news for this defense, but it also came with the fact that their tackling machine at linebacker, Whit Weeks, is listed as doubtful. Brian Kelly said Thursday that he has been unable to practice this week and is unlikely to play in Saturday's matchup with Texas A&M. Davhon Keys and Tylen Singleton will be called upon if Weeks is unavailable.

On Wednesday's SEC Teleconference, Kelly gave an update on Gooden, the first indication that he might be available against Texas A&M on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

“Gooden practiced (Tuesday),” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said on Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference. “He didn’t get involved in everything, but we wanted to bring him along slowly so he got some individual team reps.”

Gooden started five of the six games he played in and has 13 total tackles, three for loss, and 1 1/2 sacks, before he sat out against Vanderbilt.

With Gooden sidelined in the loss to the Commodores, LSU kept Dominick McKinley as one starting defensive tackle and turned to a handful of backup defensive tackles to fill the void left by Gooden. The Commodores beat up the LSU defensive front, so with Gooden back, it will be massive against Texas A&M.

The Tigers need all hands on deck against the Aggies because a night game in Baton Rouge can be dangerous for any opponent, no matter how talented they are.