Heading into Saturday's road SEC tilt at Vanderbilt, the LSU football team looked to improve both its 5-1 record and tenth overall ranking by the Associated Press. Vanderbilt, the home team, also looked to improve to 6-1 and climb up the rankings from No.17. Despite the higher standing in the AP's latest poll, the LSU football program was upset by the Commodores, dropping a 31-24 decision to the home team. Afterwards, many LSU fans showed their displeasure with the program and head coach Brian Kelly. Posts like this one from X, formerly Twitter, user Brandon Beach, displayed how upset Tigers fans are at the defeat.

It was certainly a disappointing outcome for both the LSU football team and its fans. After a road loss to Ole Miss two weeks ago, the margin of error for Kelly's program had already gotten considerably thinner. Now, after a second defeat in three weeks, that margin may be gone entirely. If the LSU football program wants to return to the College Football Playoff, it'll likely need to win out in addition to getting some help from other teams. Can Kelly get his team back on track, or will 2025 be yet another disappointing outcome under the expensive veteran head coach?

LSU football once again comes up short under Brian Kelly

Article Continues Below

The LSU offense under quarterback Garrett Nussmeier did its job. They put up a solid total of 24 points, which would have been enough for them to have won or tied in all of their previous matchups this season. However, it was the Tigers' defense that let them down. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia once again led the Commodores to an unlikely victory. This win, however, could have ripples across the SEC as the conference looks to clinch as many CFP spots as possible.

If the LSU football team wants to be one of those teams, then they will likely need to win the rest of their games this season. That includes two more ranked games, as a home clash versus No. 4-ranked Texas A&M is followed by a road trip to sixth-ranked Alabama. Fans are already calling for Kelly to lose his job, as many feel like the LSU football program has given the ex-Notre Dame coach everything he could have asked for. Can Nussmeier and the Tigers help save their coach's job with a five-game season-ending winning streak? If so, the Tigers may make a return trip to the CFP in a couple of months.