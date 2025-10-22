Baton Rouge is once again on edge as LSU football stares down another critical SEC stretch. After a shocking 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt — the Tigers’ first defeat to the Commodores in 35 years — the program’s playoff hopes have grown faint. Now, the injury bug continues to bite, this time with left tackle Tyree Adams and star linebacker Whit Weeks both in jeopardy of missing time.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Adams suffered an ankle injury in the loss and could miss multiple games, a brutal blow to an offensive line that has already been inconsistent. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who was sacked twice against Vanderbilt, faces a daunting task protecting the football as the Tigers prepare for one of their toughest remaining tests — a Week 8 showdown with No. 3 Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, the defensive side of the ball has its own troubles. As reported by On3’s The Bengal Tiger, linebacker and team captain Whit Weeks may miss his second straight SEC game due to an ankle injury.

Head coach Brian Kelly confirmed on the SEC Coaches Teleconference that Weeks remains in a walking boot described as “non-weight bearing.” Kelly said Weeks will continue receiving treatment for “another couple days” and added that his status for Saturday’s matchup against the Aggies remains uncertain.

“(Weeks) has been doing some additional treatments,” Kelly said. “He’s feeling better, but we won’t know on him until later in the week.”

Weeks, who has played 259 snaps this season, has been one of LSU’s most consistent defenders — posting 29 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery through six games. His absence last weekend against Vanderbilt was a key factor in the team’s defensive struggles. Should he be ruled out again, LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker is expected to start West Weeks and Davhon Keys at linebacker.

The news couldn’t come at a worse time for Kelly, whose job security has become a major talking point. Following the Vanderbilt loss, frustration among the LSU faithful reached a fever pitch. Many fans are calling for Kelly’s firing — a move that would cost the university over $52 million due to his massive buyout, according to USA Today.

In his fourth season, Kelly’s 34-13 record has not been enough to silence critics, and another loss could intensify pressure on LSU’s administration. As the Tigers prepare to face an undefeated Aggies team, Kelly must rally a depleted roster and a disillusioned fan base, or risk watching the 2025 campaign spiral further out of control.