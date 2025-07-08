A common theme in college football amid a changing landscape has been the creation of a general manager role. A lot of top programs have one now, and it takes a lot of the pressure off of the head coach in terms of NIL work and everything else that has come with this new era of college sports. The LSU football team has one as Austin Thomas is the team's GM, and now, the Tigers have an assistant GM as well as they just hired Kevin Bolden.

Kevin Bolden is the new assistant general manager for the LSU football team, and the Tigers hired him away from SEC foe Ole Miss. He was the coordinator of recruiting strategy for the Rebels, but he is now going to be reunited with Austin Thomas.

“BREAKING: LSU is hiring Ole Miss Coordinator of Recruiting Strategy Kevin Bolden, sources tell me,” Shea Dixon said in a post. “Bolden will be LSU Football's Assistant General Manager. Bolden, a Mississippi native, worked under Austin Thomas while both were in Oxford.”

LSU head coach Brian Kelly is feeling the pressure to have success with the Tigers, and he is clearly doing everything that he can do to put this program in the best possible position to be successful. College football has changed a lot in recent years, and in order to stay afloat, teams need to be be able to adapt. Kelly has been good at adjusting to the times, but he hasn't found a lot of success at LSU yet.

Kelly left Notre Dame to chase a national title with the Tigers, and he hasn't come close to that yet. He made an SEC title appearance during his first year, but LSU has moved in the wrong direction since. Kelly needs to get this team into the College Football Playoff this year, or he might be in trouble.

The LSU football team has all of the tools to be successful, and Brian Kelly has done what is necessary to keep up in this new era of the sport. Now, he just needs to find a way to put everything together on the gridiron.