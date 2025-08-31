The LSU football program picked up a huge win to open up their 2025 season with a 17-10 victory over the Clemson Tigers on the road on Saturday evening. The win is LSU's first 1-0 start since Joe Burrow was at the helm back in 2019, and should help Tigers head coach Brian Kelly quiet some of his doubters, at least for the time being.

Many of those doubters made their opinions known in the national media leading up to this matchup, causing the LSU football team to do some trolling after their victory on Saturday.

The Tigers' social media team put together a compilation of various clips featuring high-profile figures in the college football world such as Paul Finebaum and Rece Davis predicting that things would go the opposite direction of what unfolded in Death Valley.

“I like Clemson to win this game and life is going to become very miserable quickly for Brian Kelly,” said Finebaum at one point in the video.

“We will learn that no matter how many times you put Clemson Tiger paws on practice hitting bags or tackling dummies, no matter how many times you put 1-0 in your building, you don't just waltz into Death Valley and watch old Dabo run down the hill and stroll out with a victory… LSU has not started a season 1-0 since Joe Burrow was the quarterback,” said Davis.

Needless to say, those two analysts and everyone else featured in the video were wrong in their prediction.

A huge win for LSU football

Garrett Nussmeier is viewed by many to be on the short list for Heisman Trophy contenders entering this college football season, and he mostly made good on that hype in Saturday's win over Clemson, completing 28 of his 38 pass attempts, good for 230 yards and a touchdown.

LSU was ranked number nine heading into the matchup with Clemson but will almost assuredly catapult up the rankings, possibly into the top five, on the heels of this victory.

LSU will now gear up for next Saturday's home game against Louisiana Tech at 7:30 PM ET, before they begin SEC play with a tilt against Florida.