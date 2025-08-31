The LSU football team picked up a big non conference win on Saturday, by defeating Clemson 17-10. The Tigers got a huge effort from linebacker Harold Perkins, who returned from an injury. Perkins finished the game with a sack and two quarterback pressures.

“First game back, there were some really, really good things,” LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker said of Perkins, per ESPN. “Again, he does things that a lot of humans can't do on this Earth. There's a lot to get better at, and he'll be the first one to tell you that. His effort, his intensity, the way he led on the sideline all game was special.”

Perkins tore his ACL during the 2024 campaign. The Clemson contest was his first game back from that injury. He played a key role for LSU's defense in the victory over Clemson. That included a pressure that forced Clemson to turn the ball over on downs.

“We've had offenses here in the last few years that could move the football,” LSU football coach Brian Kelly said. “We needed to complement it with a defense that could stand the test. You go on the road and play a top-5 team, you better bring a defense.”

LSU's victory was the first time it had won an opening game since 2019.

Brian Kelly needs to have a great season for LSU football

LSU football hopes to make the College Football Playoff this season. That is something that Coach Kelly has not yet been able to accomplish in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers made a statement by picking up arguably the biggest non conference win in Kelly's tenure. LSU won on the road, against a Clemson team that made last year's College Football Playoff. The Tigers now get to return home for several games in a row.

“Listen, these wins are big,” Kelly said. “There's no doubt. There's a boomerang effect, but they had confidence coming into this game. We just need to keep doing what we're doing.”

LSU got a fabulous performance from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. The Tigers quarterback threw for 230 passing yards and a touchdown.

“To win a game like that, you know it wasn't pretty and we scored 17 points, but coming out here on the road and breaking the losing streak and all of that, it's exciting for our program,” Nussmeier said. “It's huge. It's a momentum booster and a confidence booster.”

LSU next plays Louisiana Tech on Saturday.