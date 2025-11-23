The Kansas City Chiefs got a much-needed overtime win on Sunday. Kansas City beat Indianapolis 23-20 on a last-second Harrison Butker field goal. The Chiefs are now 6-5 on the season and finally about .500 once again. But it appears the Chiefs may have some cause for concern following their impressive overtime thriller.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes may have suffered an injury late in Kansas City's exciting overtime win.

ESPN's Nate Taylor noted on social media that Mahomes “kind of hobbled off the field” after the game. Mahomes appeared to be in some pain, which Taylor suggested could be in the groin or lower body.

Any soft-tissue injury to Mahomes could be a huge problem for the Chiefs. Kansas City needs to be at full strength while they attempt to fight their way back into the playoffs.

Mahomes played well against the Colts. He went 29-of-46 for 352 passing yards and one interception. Mahomes also contributed four carries for 30 rushing yards on the ground.

Kansas City showed some real resiliency against a quality opponent. They came into the game with an 0-5 record in one-score games. The Chiefs finally scratched that record with Butker's game-winning field goal.

For the moment, Chiefs fans will have to keep their eyes and ears peeled for additional updates on Mahomes' health.

If Mahomes did suffer an injury in overtime, the timing could not be worse. There are only a handful of games left in the regular season. And Kansas City will be on a short week before their next game.

Next up for the Chiefs is a Week 13 matchup against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.