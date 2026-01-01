LSU has secured its first major recommitment in the Lane Kiffin era. Star linebacker Whit Weeks, who is dating the head coach's daughter, Landry, announced he will return to Baton Rouge in 2026.

Weeks, who likely would have been a Day Two selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, confirmed he will hold off on his professional career and return to LSU for his senior season. Weeks announced his decision on Instagram, where it was reposted on the Tigers' social media pages.

“College is too much fun to leave, and there is no better place in the country to be right now than Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” Weeks wrote. “All I want to do is ball in the purple and gold. See you in September.”

After breaking out as a sophomore, Weeks struggled with injuries throughout his junior season. The 20-year-old only appeared in six games in 2025, racking up 31 tackles and one fumble recovery.

Despite the off year, Weeks will enter the 2026 season with LSU as arguably the best linebacker in college football. He earned unanimous first-team All-SEC honors in 2024 after accumulating 120 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Weeks started dating Landry Kiffin during his junior season. Their relationship conveniently became official the week before LSU faced Ole Miss, the latter of which was then coached by Lane Kiffin.

The relationship gained significant traction on social media for multiple reasons, but primarily the connection between Weeks and the Kiffin family. Landry Kiffin, who has a substantial following of her own, garnered further attention for posting her weekly commute between Ole Miss and LSU during game week.

Landry Kiffin is currently an undergraduate student at Ole Miss, where she is a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. However, it would be a massive shock if she ended her degree anywhere other than LSU.