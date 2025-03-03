In a draft with flashy players, sometimes the grittier positions don't always get the love they should. That's the case for LSU football offensive lineman, Will Campbell.

After Campbell earned a major NFL Draft honor, he still had to prove why he was worthy of being a notable pick. In the NFL Combine, he dominated in every drill.

At 6 feet 6, 319 pounds, he ran a 4.98 40-year dash. He also had a 32-inch vertical jump and went 9 feet, 5 inches in the broad jump. For someone his size, that's otherworldly.

However, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the former Tigers offensive lineman. In his first-ever collegiate game, current Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Jared Verse welcomed him to the game.

Since then, Campbell has been one of the top players in the country. In a story by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, he explained how “Coaches I spoke to love his heavy hands and think he is excellent in the run game.”

There were questions about his arms, as they were measured at 32 5/8 inches. Although the length is a concern, his quickness with his feet and hands should make it not a problem.

LSU football's Will Campbell dominated at the NFL Combine

It's not unusual for offensive lineman to dominate at the NFL Combine and their respective Pro Days. However, Campbell was quite literally, head and shoulders above anyone else.

There were reports that Campbell “crushed his meetings” according to SI's Albert Breer. It's not a surprise that offensive linemen are usually high-character and high-energy guys.

After all, they are the ones getting down in the trenches and making physical plays every time. Either way, Campbell is a player that a plethora of teams could use.

Going back to the whole arm length issue, it was a reason that Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson wasn't selected with the No. 1 overall pick.

He ended up coming in second for Defensive Rookie of the Year and made the 2023 Pro Bowl.

The concern for Campbell likely won't matter, as his technique and skill set triumph any shortcomings. Funny enough, Campbell shot down concerns over his arm length. If that's what the concern is, then the LSU football star has it good.

He'll likely be the first lineman taken off the board. Even with Alabama's Tyler Booker making a case for himself, the LSU football star's numbers and executed interviews are too good for a team to pass up.