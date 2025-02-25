LSU football standout Will Campbell already claimed a major NFL honor before his career officially begins. Campbell will enter the 2025 NFL Draft as a consensus All-American. And now one of the first invited to the first round ceremony.

The towering offensive tackle received the call to head to Green Bay for the April 25 event, per NFL on Fox insider Jordan Schultz. However, here's who invited Campbell.

“Top NFL brass called and officially invited LSU consensus All-American OT Will Campbell to the Draft in Green Bay,” Schultz posted on X.

Campbell is joining a short list of prospects in G.B. And earning this honor before taking part in this week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“The NFL is planning on being very selective this year and only plans on inviting 8-10 players who they feel are all top picks,” Schultz said.

Is LSU star Will Campbell a surefire first round selection?

Campbell's invite solidifies that he'll be among the first tackles taken in night one of the draft. Possibly the first selected too.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder is lauded for his combination of size and athleticism. He plowed running lanes for the LSU running back room by turning to his hands and aggression. Campbell violently finishes his blocks.

The LSU star held his own against future NFL talent in the Southeastern Conference. That includes Shemar Stewart of Texas A&M, who's garnering his own first round praise.

Expand Tweet

Campbell is projected to become “a good starter within two years,” by NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein. The three-year starting tackle even earned a top 10 draft ranking by Bleacher Report draft expert Brandon Thorn, who has Campbell as the league's eighth-best draft prospect. Thorn believes Campbell can slide inside too.

“He has the makeup, movement skills, play strength, and competitive toughness to make a smooth transition to guard or center and be an impact starter with Pro Bowl potential during his rookie contract,” Thorn said.

LSU has produced 384 total NFL draft picks, per the school. A total of 276 have come in the Super Bowl era. Campbell is ready to join LSU's fraternity of draft picks.