Offensive tackle Will Campbell was a 2024 consensus All-American and a three-time All-SEC selection during his time with the LSU Tigers. Those credentials alone practically justify when many consider Campbell to be the top offensive line prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. But as the draft approaches, concerns about Campbell's below average arm length have caused concerns among some scouts are beginning to wonder whether Campbell will eventually be forced to move to guard.

Campbell has made it clear that he's willing to play anywhere along the offensive line that he's asked, noting, “I'll play anything I need to, to get on the field,” but in the face of skepticism, the 21-year-old mountain of a young man continues to state that he believes he has what it takes to be a high-end starting tackle in the NFL.

“I think I've shown everything that I need to, you know, show that I can play tackle at an elite level,” Campbell said Saturday at the NFL Combine, per Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “You can go look at my tape, there's not one play on there that when I get beat you say that's because he has shorter arms. … Obviously I don't have stereotypical offensive tackle arms. I'm aware of that. People have to nitpick something. I've heard it all my career. … I proved them wrong; it's something I anticipate doing again.”

It's not just that Campbell have proven the nitpickers wrong. He's managed to actually live up to the hype of being a five-star recruit who was immediately tasked with starting at left tackle as a true freshman. In his three seasons at LSU, Campbell has had to deal with the likes of 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson, Jalen Carter, Byron Young, Nolan Smith, Dallas Turner, Princely Umanmielen and Shemar Stewart. He's battle-tested, and he's held up incredibly well against the top competition in the NCAA.

“Being in the SEC is the best thing and the closest thing to the NFL,” Campbell said. “So I feel like the guys coming out of the SEC will have the closest grasp to [the NFL]. It's going to be an adjustment … but being in the SEC I was fortunate to see some these guys that are now Pro Bowl rushers, so I kind of know what to expect.”