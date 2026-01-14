The Lane Kiffin era at LSU is off to an explosive start as the head coach has successfully convinced star running back Caden Durham to remain in Baton Rouge. After spending a week in the transfer portal, Durham decided to withdraw his name and return for the 2026-27 campaign, providing a massive boost to the Tigers' offensive continuity. Despite an inconsistent offensive line last season, Durham remained a productive force, and Kiffin is expected to maximize the sophomore's skill set within his high-powered system.

This retention, combined with the news of a revamped quarterback room, signals that Kiffin is quickly making LSU a coveted destination once again following a disappointing year under the previous staff.

The quarterback position has been completely transformed with elite talent entering the program. Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz reported on X that LSU has signed USC transfer QB Husan Longstreet, a former five-star recruit from the 2025 class. According to Hayes Fawcett, Longstreet arrives as the No. 6-ranked quarterback in the transfer portal.

This acquisition follows the landmark signing of Sam Leavitt, the portal's No. 1-ranked quarterback, and the addition of CAA Offensive Rookie of the Year Landen Clark. With these three additions, Kiffin’s quarterback room appears fully set, providing the Tigers with one of the most talented and competitive depth charts in the country.

Sam Leavitt is expected to take the reins as the primary starter after a highly successful, albeit injury-shortened, tenure at Arizona State. Leavitt led the Sun Devils to a shocking Big 12 title and a CFP appearance in 2024, showcasing a dual-threat ability that perfectly aligns with Kiffin’s offensive philosophy.

Over two seasons as a starter, he threw for 4,513 yards and 34 touchdowns while adding 10 scores on the ground. His explosive style is reminiscent of past Kiffin-led quarterbacks like Jaxson Dart, making him a natural fit for an LSU offense that is being rebuilt with elite portal additions like wide receivers Jayce Brown and Eugene Wilson III.

As the roster continues to evolve, the early returns suggest that the Tigers are ready to return to national prominence under Kiffin’s innovative leadership.