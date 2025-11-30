With the official announcement of Lane Kiffin heading to the LSU football program to be its next head coach after bolting from Ole Miss, the process starts on forming his coaching staff. As there have already been rumors suggesting which Rebels coaches will be joining Kiffin with the LSU football team, the list grows longer.

According to Matt Zenitz, the staff that is “expected to go” to the Tigers with Kiffin are wide receivers coach George McDonald, general manager Billy Glasscock, senior associate AD for football operations Thaddeus Rivers, and head strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage.

Plus, Zenitz also reports that offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. will join as well at LSU, having been a long-time coach under Kiffin, going back to his time at Florida Atlantic University.

“Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. is also currently expected to be part of Lane Kiffin’s staff at LSU, sources tell [John Talty] and me for [CBS Sports],” Zenitz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As expected, the list continued to grow throughout the day in wake of Kiffin's final decision. Co-OC Joe Cox, linebackers coach (and Kiffin's brother) Chris Kiffin, senior director of player personnel Mike Williams and inside wide receivers coach Sawyer Jordan are also going to LSU, via Chris Hummer of 247 Sports.

Lane Kiffin gave Ole Miss coaches an ultimatum with LSU football

While the partnership between Kiffin and the LSU football program is off to a controversial start due to the exit from Ole Miss, the focus now is on bringing back the Tigers to their former glory. In previous news around the coaching staff, it was reported that Kiffin had an ultimatum for some of the coaches, saying, “if they're not on the plane” to the new destination, they would not be on his staff.

“BREAKING: Lane Kiffin has lined up most of his offensive staff to join him at LSU,” On3 Sports wrote on X, formerly Twitter, citing a report from Chris Low.

“He's told them if they’re not on the plane to Baton Rouge today, they won’t have a spot on staff… The Tigers have a press conference scheduled for Monday to officially introduce Lane Kiffin as its next head coach,” the report continued.

There's no denying that Kiffin's joining LSU is a major talking point, as the Tigers look to improve after finishing 7-5.