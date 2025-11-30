The Ole Miss football program is turning the page, following the departure of head coach Lane Kiffin. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding is getting the job of replacing Kiffin for the Rebels, as head coach. Ole Miss is working hard to keep a whole bunch of Kiffin's offensive coaches on staff.

“Sources: There’s early momentum on keeping staff at Ole Miss for new coach Pete Golding. QB coach Joe Judge, a longtime NFL coordinator and head coach, has agreed to stay on staff. Ole Miss officials are being aggressive with staff salaries, as there’s a high focus on retention,” ESPN's Pete Thamel posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Golding will coach Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff, then take on the permanent role for 2026. The Rebels completed a 11-1 regular season in 2025. Ole Miss's only loss was to Georgia.

Kiffin is replacing Brian Kelly as head coach at LSU.

Ole Miss is essentially a lock for the College Football Playoff

The Rebels are expected to be one of the 12 teams selected to play in the CFP. Kiffin had never taken the Ole Miss program before to the playoff as head coach, and he now won't get to coach them in the postseason.

Kiffin had fought with Ole Miss to be able to coach the team a bit longer. His requests weren't granted. Ole Miss leadership says they are excited to move on with Golding at the helm.

“From the moment he arrived in Oxford, we quickly realized Pete is a coach who could not only lead a program but elevate it to championship status,” Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said in part in a statement. “He has demonstrated an exceptional football mind, but more than that, he has shown a deep understanding of our culture, values and what it means to be part of the Ole Miss family. Simply put, Pete is one of us.”

Golding has served as defensive coordinator in Oxford since 2023.