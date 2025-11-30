The LSU football team is now led by Lane Kiffin. Kiffin replaces Brian Kelly, who got the boot during the 2025 season. Kiffin is rumored to be keeping at least one LSU coach around the program moving forward.

“LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker is viewed as a strong possibility to be retained by Lane Kiffin as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator, sources tell CBS Sports,” CBS reporter Matt Zenitz posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Kiffin needs a defensive coordinator. He is not bringing Ole Miss's defensive coordinator with him to Baton Rouge. Pete Golding is taking over head coaching duties in Oxford.

LSU finished the 2025 season with a 7-5 overall record. The Tigers will go to a bowl game, despite the frustrating season. Kiffin leaves Ole Miss after posting a 11-1 regular season in his final campaign. The Rebels are likely headed to the College Football Playoff.

Lane Kiffin's mission is to get LSU to the College Football Playoff

Kiffin is tasked with getting LSU back into contention for the CFP. The Tigers haven't won a national championship since Ed Orgeron was head coach back in 2019.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Kiffin as the next head coach of the LSU Football program,” LSU Director of Athletics Verge Ausberry said in part in a statement. “We shared when we began this search that LSU would secure the best coach in the country and Lane Kiffin is just that.”

The new LSU coach was also pursued by Florida in their coaching search.

“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead the storied LSU Football program,” Kiffin said in a statement released by the school. “From national championships to iconic players, LSU is synonymous with excellence and is among the most powerful brands in all of sports. I’m grateful to President Rousse, Verge Ausberry and LSU’s leadership for placing their faith in me to lead this program. Our staff will recruit the very best student-athletes in the country – starting at home in the state of Louisiana – and will work tirelessly every day to bring championships that the LSU fans deserve. Geaux Tigers!”

Kiffin has been the head coach at several power 4 programs, including USC and Tennessee. He had coached at Ole Miss since 2020.