LSU football coach Lane Kiffin found himself the villain of the college football world, when he left Ole Miss in recent days to become the head coach in Baton Rouge. Kiffin departed Ole Miss after leading that school to an almost assured College Football Playoff appearance this season. Now, Kiffin is facing some even deeper drama.

Kiffin is accused of leaving his dog Juice behind in Oxford, Mississippi, per a USA Today report. While those claims haven't been verified it also appears unclear if Kiffin actually owns the dog, according to the outlet.

Juice is a yellow Labrador retriever, who had built up a big social media following according to Bleacher Report. During Kiffin's tenure as Ole Miss coach, Juice was seen regularly on the sidelines.

I want to be @JuiceKiffin when I grow up ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lDlewCXSkM — Alyssa Lang (@AlyssaLang) October 11, 2025

Ole Miss finished the 2025 regular season with a 11-1 record. The Rebels' only loss was to Georgia. It would be seen as a major surprise if the Rebels aren't given a CFP berth.

LSU fired previous coach Brian Kelly in the middle of the season. The Tigers finished the 2025 regular season with a 7-5 record.

Lane Kiffin is under all kinds of fire right now

Kiffin has been raked over the coals by Ole Miss fans and the national news media, for leaving Ole Miss before the end of the season. While some analysts are blaming the college football calendar for this move, Kiffin is still receiving a torrent of criticism.

When appearing at a press conference Monday at LSU, Kiffin explained the job was too good to pass up. He also repeated his claim that he fought to keep coaching at Ole Miss through the CFP.

“We tried every single thing possible to continue to coach the team through the playoffs,” Kiffin said, per USA Today. “In the end, that was their decision, and we totally respect that.”

Kiffin was pursued by both LSU and Florida for their coaching openings. Florida ended up hiring Jon Sumrall, after Kiffin shifted his attention to the Tigers.