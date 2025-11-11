LSU football is coming off its fourth loss in the last five games, this one under an interim coach. After a 49-25 loss to Texas A&M, LSU fired head coach Brian Kelly. Now, LSU is trying to claim that the termination was “for cause,” which would impact the $54 million buyout due to Kelly, according to Dan Wetzel of ESPN.

“LSU's representatives had a call with Coach Kelly's representatives, where LSU took the position that Coach Kelly had not been formally terminated and informed Coach Kelly's representatives, for the very first time, that LSU believed grounds for termination for cause existed,” according to a legal filing obtained by ESPN.

The lawsuit, filed by Brian Kelly, was made on Monday in Louisiana after the call between LSU and Brian Kelly's representatives. LSU has been working with Kelly on the terms of the buyout since his dismissal on October 26th. The lawsuit does not say what the “for cause” determination is or why there were grounds for this move outside of team performance.

LSU laid out multiple new pieces of information. The first was that Kelly was terminated for a reason outside of just team performance. Further, the brief includes the notion that the coach has not yet been officially terminated, and that Athletics Director Scott Woodward was not acting within the scope of his authority when the move was made.

“Coach Kelly's representatives informed LSU that Coach Kelly disagreed with each of LSU's new positions, including (i) the idea that he somehow had not been terminated, (ii) that the then-Athletics Director Woodward was not acting with authority (in a meeting attended by several LSU athletics officials, including the current Athletics Director Ausberry), and (iii) that there were any grounds for termination with cause (or that LSU could manufacture any such grounds after his termination), thus necessitating this action,” the lawsuit from Kelly's officials claim.

LSU has attempted to negotiate with Kelly's team to bring down the buyout amount from $54 millon, offering $25 million and then later $30 million paid in installments. This move by the Tigers now attempts to bring down the amount due by justifying the termination differently.

Meanwhile, Kelly will be looking for a new job as the legal process plays out. LSU is 5-4 on the year, and will look to secure bowl eligibility with a win over Arkansas in Week 12.