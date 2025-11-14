As the future surrounding Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin has been surrounded by questions since openings around the country look enticing, how is the program he's attached to now treating the situation? While there has been speculation of the Ole Miss football coach leaving for LSU or even the University of Florida, here is what the Rebels are willing to do to keep Kiffin.

Per the latest reporting from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and Ralph D. Russo, Kiffin is seen as the “No. 1 choice” for the Gators after firing Billy Napier this season, and is “likely” to be sought after by the Tigers. However, besides the two schools not “necessarily driving up the price” for him, the Rebels have been “willing to say yes to just about anything Kiffin asks.”

“Kiffin is considered to be the No. 1 choice for Florida and is likely to be targeted by LSU, too,” Feldman and Russo wrote. “An industry source told The Athletic those schools won’t necessarily be driving up the price for Kiffin. Ole Miss has been willing to say yes to just about anything Kiffin asks for in Oxford. It’s ultimately more about where he wants to be.”

“While it’s still unclear what Kiffin will do, industry sources say the situation in Oxford seems less volatile than in 2022,” Feldman and Russo continued. “Lines of communication are good between Kiffin and the administration.”

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football team “trending in a positive direction”

With the situation remaining to be seen if Kiffin will bolt from the Ole Miss football team, the thought of him staying with the program should be treated as likely as going to Florida or Louisiana. As the Athletic reports, it is “trending in a positive direction” for the Rebels, even with them mentioning Kiffin has NFL interest.

“This situation seems to be trending in a positive direction for Rebels fans who would like to keep their coach, but one note of caution: One industry source said there was at least a modicum of interest in Kiffin among decision-makers with the Tennessee Titans,” Feldman and Russo wrote.

At any rate, Kiffin and the Rebels look to build on their 9-1 record as they, funny enough, take on the Gators Saturday night.