The Ole Miss Rebels head coach, Lane Kiffin, couldn't escape the swirling rumors Saturday night, beating the Florida Gators 34-24, while questions about potentially coaching the Gators next season loomed over the game.

During a postgame press conference, Kiffin praised his current situation without completely ruling out future opportunities.

“I love what we're doing here,” Kiffin said, via Andrea Adelson of ESPN. “Today was awesome. To even talk about it right now would be so disrespectful to our players and how well they played today. We've got a lot of things going here. Doing really well, and I love it here.”

His words seemed to refuse to provide a definitive answer. He emphasized respect for his current players while acknowledging the situation, but did not provide clarity about 2026.

The victory kept Ole Miss's playoff hopes alive as they improved to 10-1. Running back Kewan Lacy dominated with 224 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Rebels back from a 24-20 halftime deficit with a second-half shutout.

Florida fired coach Billy Napier in October after a 3-4 start, turning their attention to Kiffin as the top target. The timing made Saturday's matchup uncomfortable, with both fan bases making their desires clear throughout the night.

Rebels fans chanted “We want Lane” as the final seconds ticked away, while some Florida supporters wore “Please Lane Come to Gainesville” shirts. The competing messages underscored the battle brewing for one of college football's most sought-after coaches.

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter has been working to finalize a substantial contract extension. The school faces serious competition but remains financially capable of matching outside offers to retain its coach.

Kiffin has built Ole Miss into a national power since 2019, posting a 54-19 record with three straight 10-win seasons. The success has made Kiffin a fixture in coaching rumors, with his name surfacing for high-profile openings each offseason.

The Rebels enter their bye week before closing the regular season at Mississippi State. How Kiffin's situation resolves could depend partly on how deep Ole Miss runs in the College Football Playoff.