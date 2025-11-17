On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns continued their losing ways with a narrow home loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns actually controlled this one for most of the way, but were ultimately outscored 13-0 in the fourth quarter en route to the loss.

One notable storyline coming out of this game was the fact that Sheduer Sanders got his first reps as an NFL quarterback after starter Dillon Gabriel went down with an injury. Sanders didn't perform well in his limited time against the Ravens, but on Monday, it was revealed that he will have an opportunity to remedy that next week.

“#Browns Shedeur Sanders is expected to start Sunday's game in Las Vegas with Dillon Gabriel in the concussion protocol. Barring something unexpected, Sanders will make his starting debut, becoming the 42nd #Browns starter since 1999,” reported Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Sanders was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of this past NFL Draft, the second quarterback they took in that draft class, along with Gabriel. Sanders performed well during his stint in the preseason but didn't make a great first impression on Sunday against the Ravens, completing just four of his 17 pass attempts, good for 47 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

Next week, Sanders will have the benefit of going against a Raiders defense that hasn't exactly been elite so far this year. In any case, the Browns and Raiders are set to kick things off next week at 4:05 pm ET on Sunday from Las Vegas.