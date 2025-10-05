Miami (FL) football wide receiver CJ Daniels already felt the energy of the Florida State rivalry. He mocked a Seminoles tradition not once, but twice.

The College Football Transfer Portal addition entered Doak S. Campbell Stadium hearing the famed war chant with the tomahawk chop. Daniels proceeded to do his version of it.

The former LSU wide receiver went up the camera on his first touchdown and sang the chant.

He mocked FSU again after delivering his catch-and-run score in the third quarter that built the lead to 28-3.

Daniels cruised to an impressive start through the first three quarters. And became a fan favorite among the Hurricanes fanbase — while angering the ones who popularize the famous battle cry before FSU games.

CJ Daniels sparks reactions in Miami dominance of Florida State

Daniels took our catches for 80 yards and the two touchdowns into the fourth quarter. But he sparked multiple reactions for his play and taunts.

“CJ Daniels s—— on the war chant two times, got to love it,” one Miami fan posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Miami's Barstool account also reacted by saying how Daniels took the chant as his own. One more Miami fan encouraged Daniels to continue to sing to the FSU fans as they watched their team get pummeled.

Daniels arrived to Coral Gables and Miami head coach Mario Cristobal as a forgotten target for Brian Kelly. He tested the portal waters and ended up linking with another marquee transfer in Carson Beck.

Now Daniels raised his game another notch in his first taste of the famed Miami-Florida State rivalry. Plus became a Miami fan favorite for unapologetically remixing the war chant.