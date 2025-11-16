Emmanuel Acho didn’t mince words after Texas’ 35-10 loss to Georgia, imploring the Longhorns’ receivers to “help Arch Manning out, bruh” in a blunt post on X that captured fan frustration after a rough night for the sophomore quarterback.

Arch Manning completed 27 of 43 passes for 251 yards, one touchdown, and an interception in the defeat, a stat line that looks cleaner than the film. Drops, pressure, and three sacks repeatedly forced the Longhorns’ offense out of rhythm. Manning also lost 17 yards rushing on the night as Texas struggled to find a complement to his passing game.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton was the opposite story, ripping through the Longhorns with four passing touchdowns and a rushing score as the Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter. Stockton finished with five total TDs as Georgia flipped the script on a game that sat tight until late.

Acho’s call sums up what many saw, a unit that left Manning exposed. Receivers missed chances early, including a costly red-zone misfire, and Texas’s anemic run game, 23 yards on 17 carries, allowed Georgia to pin its ears back and tee off. That combination turned a winnable contest into a rout.

Coach Steve Sarkisian praised Manning’s grit after the game but conceded the offense failed to do enough when it mattered. Analysts and fans on social media pointed to situational drops and pass protection as the main culprits, not just the quarterback’s decision-making. Those issues leave the Longhorns’ College Football Playoff hopes in obvious jeopardy after a third loss.

For Manning, the message from Acho and a noisy fan base is simple, it's time to execute. For Texas’ receivers, it’s equally straightforward, clean the fundamentals, catch the catchable, and help shorten the leash on a young QB fighting to lead a high-profile program. The Longhorns face a critical week to sort themselves out before the season’s sprint to the finish.