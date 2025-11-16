Georgia football’s surprise onside kick in the fourth quarter left Texas Longhorns fans flat-footed Saturday night, and the clip ESPN posted quickly became the defining image of the evening.

Coach Kirby Smart dialed up the trick play after Georgia took a 21-10 lead, and running back Cash Jones tracked down the ball just past the 10-yard mark to give the Bulldogs a pivotal possession. The recovery swung momentum hard and helped turn a tense game into a 35-10 win for Georgia.

GEORGIA RECOVERS THE ONSIDE KICK 😱 pic.twitter.com/dQCcAcRXdi — ESPN (@espn) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gunner Stockton led Georgia’s attack, throwing three touchdown passes as the Bulldogs mixed efficient passing with a physical ground game. Texas mounted a reply in the third quarter. Arch Manning connected on a score to make it 14-10, but Georgia stiffened in the fourth and closed the door. Georgia finished with the decisive late bursts that mattered most.

One fan summed the play up, “georgia pulled that ball in with the hunger of a prophet who knows the sermon ends if he fumbles again.”

Summary of the SEC pic.twitter.com/sTfQJugIbM — Storm Sooner (@StormSooner) November 16, 2025

Article Continues Below

Special teams execution made it possible. The kick traveled the required distance, Georgia boxed out, and Jones secured possession near midfield. That kind of situational awareness and the willingness to take risks speak to Smart’s comfort calling bold plays in big moments.

Another fan broke down what went wrong for Texas, “Texas failure of imagination strikes again. A game that was feeling like it was coming within reach is utterly demolished by Georgia creativity and Texas' inability to imagine that these plays were coming. Coaches were owned from top to bottom.”

The result keeps Georgia firmly in the mix in the SEC picture and hands Kirby Smart another coaching highlight. For Texas, the loss raises questions about late-game adjustments and special-teams preparedness.