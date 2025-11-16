Ole Miss football fans expressed relief after Lane Kiffin and the No. 6 Rebels pulled away with a 34-24 win over the Florida Gators on Saturday night.

Kiffin's name has been involved in head coaching rumors. This is especially the case as the Gators are looking for their next coach after firing Billy Napier midseason. While Ole Miss is on pace to reach the College Football Playoff, it hasn't stopped the rumors from roaming around as Florida has reported interest in landing his services.

Luckily for Rebels fans, they didn't have to worry about a loss to Florida. However, they trailed in the game as it brought concern but felt relief when Ole Miss took full control of the contest.

Fans came in droves to react to the win, wanting Kiffin to stay while telling Gators fans to stay away. Here are some of their reactions.

“Had your fanbase chanting they want their current HC 😭😭😭,” one fan said.

“This game made my blood pressure spike on more than one occasion 😅 Hotty freaking toddy yall ❤️💙❤️💙,” another remarked.

“Well Lane Kiffin finally got his first win against Florida totally ruining my planned post of ” if you can't beat 'em join 'em”. 😂😂 come join us you and your visor @Lane_Kiffin you belong at @UF @GatorBoosters get him now!!!!” one commented.

“Only thing better than this dub is the gator fans crying in the comments,” one replied.

“Lane first off congratulations on the win, but you have got to stop taking these big risk you luckily your defense made the important stops when it matter most but what’s going to happen when it’s playoff time you definitely can’t make those types of risk,” a fan said.

How Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss performed against Florida

It's clear that Ole Miss fans want Lane Kiffin to stay for the long term. After beating Florida, they can hope that remains the case.

The first half was the closest both teams were competitive with each other. The Gators led 24-20 at halftime as they maintained the advantage for the entire third quarter. It wasn't until the fourth quarter when the Rebels woke up by scoring the last 14 points of the night.

Trinidad Chambliss delivered a solid performance leading the offense. He completed 26 passes out of 35 attempts for 301 yards and a touchdown and an interception.

Kewan Lacy gashed the Gators' run defense with every chance he got. He had 31 of the team's 48 carries for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Three players recorded four or more catches throughout the game. De'Zhaun Stribling led the way with four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. Harrison Wallace came next with six catches for 68 yards and Cayden Lee caught four passes for 48 yards.

The No. 6 Rebels will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Nov. 28 at 12 p.m. ET.