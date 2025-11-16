The Ohio State Buckeyes demolished the UCLA Bruins 48-10 on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium, improving to 10-0 on the season. The dominant victory came despite the Buckeyes being without two of their top receivers for significant stretches, with Carnell Tate held out for precautionary reasons and Jeremiah Smith exiting at halftime.

Head coach Ryan Day spoke about both situations after the game, addressing concerns about the star receivers' availability moving forward.

“Ryan Day said in the postgame that he's not worried about Carnell Tate or Jeremiah Smith in the long term. Smith didn't play in the second half with what Day called a ‘little bit of nagging issue,'” as per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Tate was ruled out before kickoff, sitting out his second straight game after experiencing lower-leg tightness during warmups the previous week against Purdue. The staff opted to hold him for precautionary reasons rather than risk aggravating what's been characterized as a minor, short-term concern.

Smith's situation played out differently. He started and made his presence felt immediately with a spectacular one-handed grab on the opening drive. However, he was visibly limping after a few possessions, and the coaching staff shut him down at halftime with the game already in hand.

Despite missing both receivers, the Buckeyes' offense rolled. They raced to a 27-0 halftime advantage and never let UCLA back into the game, showcasing the depth that makes them national championship contenders.

Freshman Bo Jackson paced the rushing attack with 112 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. James Peoples provided the highlight of the night, hurdling a UCLA defender en route to a 19-yard touchdown that had Ohio Stadium erupting.

Bryson Rodgers seized his opportunity in Tate's absence, hauling in his first career touchdown from Julian Sayin. The redshirt sophomore has been pressed into expanded duty and delivered when his number was called.

Day's postgame comments should ease any worries about the receivers' long-term health. With Ohio State football at 10-0 and the College Football Playoff within reach, the staff can manage these situations carefully.

The Ohio State hosts Rutgers next Saturday before traveling to Michigan for the season finale on November 29.