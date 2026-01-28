After an unlikely run to the national title game, Mario Cristobal and Miami football are looking to retool their roster to get back to that point and get over the hump next season. The Hurricanes took a big step toward goal when they landed a commitment from Duke quarterback Darian Mensah to come in and replace Carson Beck under center.

Now, one of Mensah's top teammates is also coming to Miami next season. Cooper Barkate, a standout wide receiver for the Blue Devils and Mensah's top target in 2025, has committed to Miami, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Mensah and Barkate led the Blue Devils to an unlikely ACC Championship this season as Duke finished with a 9-5 record. Barkate led the team in all major receiving categories with 72 catches for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns, and he figures to be a key piece of the Miami passing game in 2026.

Mensah was cleared to transfer to Miami following a settlement in court that helped him get out of his deal with Duke for the 2026 season. He had originally re-signed with the Blue Devils, but with Miami needing a quarterback and the options in the transfer portal running out, the Hurricanes were able to lure him away from Durham.

Mensah was in his first season with Duke after transferring in from Tulane. He received some NFL buzz late in the season after leading the Blue Devils to the conference title, which was a significant overachievement given the talent on the roster.

Now, he will enter the 2026 season as a potential first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft with a chance to increase his stock on a talented team. Cam Ward entered the 2024 college football season as a projected mid-round pick, and his one season at Miami turned him into the No. 1 overall pick. Mensah will be hoping for a similar rise with the Hurricanes next season.

Cristobal has a lot of work to do to rebuild a roster that is not only losing Beck, but is also losing a lot of key pieces from one of the best defenses in the country. On the offensive side, star receiver Malachi Toney will be back next season and should be the top target for Mensah through the air.