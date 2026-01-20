Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes are already seeing departures from the program, seeing backup quarterback Emory Williams enter the transfer portal.

Williams announced his decision on Tuesday, per ESPN insider Pete Thamel. His action comes the day after Miami lost 27-21 to the Indiana Hoosiers in the CFP national championship game.

“He’ll have two seasons remaining. Williams is expected to target East Carolina as his transfer school, which is expected to be formalized in the upcoming days,” Thamel wrote.

Coming out of high school, Williams stood out as a three-star quarterback with an 88 score on 247Sports. He ranked 31st among other quarterbacks and 95th in the state of Florida in the class of 2023.

“Owns a live arm and isn’t one that struggles to put pace on the ball. Quicker release usually allows him to stay on schedule. So does a sturdy base and cleaner footwork. Has operated primarily out of a single-back spread attack on Friday nights and found plenty of success in that type of system, averaging just over 240 yards passing his first full year as a starter,” 247Sports' Scouting Director Andrew Ivins wrote.

“Will need to keep evolving as a decision maker and learn how to process complex college defenses that will disguise pressure and coverages, but has the tools to eventually emerge as a starter at the Power Five level with some coaching and seasoning.”

What's next for Miami after Emory Williams' departure

Miami's quarterback room is wide open with Carson Beck having used up his remaining eligibility. Despite this, Emory Williams still finds it best to find a new team to represent after spending three seasons with the Hurricanes.

Williams appeared 12 games throughout his tenure in South Beach, including two starts in 2023. He completed 73 passes out of 116 attempts for 813 yards and four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mario Cristobal enjoyed his best year as the Hurricanes' head coach to date. He brought them back to national relevance, leading them to their first CFP appearance. They nearly won the national championship, something the program hasn't done since the early 2000s. His success with elevating Miami back into the conversation will be one to watch going into the 2026 season and beyond.