It was a disappointing end to the season for Miami football. Miami experienced a heartbreaking loss to Indiana in the CFP National Championship game. Now, players are looking ahead to their future, and one player has decided to enter the College Football Transfer Portal.

Miami linebacker Bobby Washington Jr has entered the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBSSports.

Washington joined Miami as a four-star recruit out of high school. The Miami native chose to stay home over offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and Texas. He appeared in four games during his true freshman season in 2023, totalling four tackles and half a sack.

He would see more action in his redshirt freshman campaign, appearing in ten games. Still, he did not impress during that time and primarily played special teams. He had just three tackles in ten games for the Hurricanes. Washington was expected to be a special teams contributor again in 2025 and potentially see time in the defensive rotation. Still, he did not appear in a single game during the season, dealing with injuries most of the year.

Washington will now be looking for a fresh start. His recruiting profile, according to 247sports, has downgraded him to a three-star player. In order to get playing time, he is likely looking at joining an lower ranked school as well.

He chose to stay home in the Miami area after high school, and could do so again if he chooses to head to FIU. Still, with the number of schools that offered him out of high school, he could also aim for a lower-end power conference school.