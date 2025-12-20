The Miami (FL) football team is hopeful as it enters Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Texas A&M. The Hurricanes are getting a positive injury update, about one of its best defensive players.

“Miami star cornerback Keionte Scott, who has been out since (November) 15 due to injury, will return to action and play today vs. Texas A&M,” CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The Hurricanes secondary is much stronger when Scott is on the field this year.

“A big lift for Miami heading into this CFP matchup. PFF has him with the nation’s fourth-highest grade among corners,” Zenitz added.

Scott last played for the squad on November 15, in a blowout win over North Carolina State. He has been bothered by a foot injury.

“He's exactly how you'd draw up a football player,” Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said of Scott, per ESPN. “There's a mental aspect that goes into recovery, that you either push yourself mentally and you're positive and you will yourself as a part of it. He's done that, and he looks great.”

Miami is 10-2 on the year entering Saturday, with their biggest win coming over Notre Dame.

Miami hopes to score an upset in the College Football Playoff

The Hurricanes are the only team from the ACC to earn a bid in this year's CFP. Miami didn't even make the league's championship game, due to some strange tiebreaker rules.

Miami enters Saturday's game as the no. 10 seed in the CFP. The Hurricanes play an Aggies team that dropped all the way to the no. 7 seed, following a loss at the end of the regular season to Texas. It was the only loss this season for Texas A&M.

Miami entered the CFP as the final at-large team. The Hurricanes stole a bid from Notre Dame, BYU and a few other schools. Miami coaches and players have heard a lot of criticism, but are trying to tune it out.

Time will tell if the Hurricanes can come up with an upset. Miami and Texas A&M are playing at time of writing. The winner moves on in the CFP to play Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.