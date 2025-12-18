Miami (FL) football is carrying the Atlantic Coast Conference on its back, despite not winning the ACC. Duke claims conference glory, yet Mario Cristobal never wavered from his belief Miami would earn a playoff bid. Now Texas A&M and an electric Kyle Field await the Hurricanes for their College Football Playoff opener.

Miami is the 10th seed and heading into one of the louder venues in the nation. The Aggies bring their own set of confidence following their 11-1 season. But also likely will be fuming over their failed attempt at beating rival Texas and earning a spot in the Southeastern Conference title game.

The ‘Canes play inside high volume venues, though. They even have a QB who knows SEC atmospheres well, with Carson Beck handling snaps behind center.

Texas A&M is the slight favorite at 3.5-points. Time to see if these predictions say otherwise.

Texas A&M will regret provoking Rueben Bain

The old saying “Don't poke the bear” applies here for one Texas A&M tackle.

Trey Zuhn III plastered this bulletin board or screenshot material for Miami and Bain.

“I don’t think that he will be a threat that we have to worry about too much…we have great players, we’ve got a great offensive line, so we will be able to handle him,” Zuhn said, smiling, when addressing reporters back on Dec. 8.

Zuhn is confident he can tangle with Bain. But this is not a true freshman with wide eyes Zuhn and the offensive trenches are facing.

Bain is a surefire top 10 NFL Draft pick headlining this week's prospects. He plays with relentless energy reminiscent of past Miami trench stars Warren Sapp, Gregory Rousseau, and others. Bain even feasted on barbeque Gator after Florida got on his bad side.

Zuhn sounds unapologetically confident. But Bain plays an unapologetic style that's perfect for Miami. Zuhn may need tight end help or a blocking back on multiple plays here.

Zuhn exposes his chest to bull rushers, plus struggled in the past with speed-to-power moves from defenders. Bain is masterful at attacking with both the bull rush and the latter trait. Bain can also take advantage of Zuhn's over-pursuing pass protection, which allows defenders to beat him on inside moves. This is going to be an epic chess match, with Zuhn's words fueling the trench bout.

Wide receivers on both sides will have epic game

They won't face each other, but K.C. Concepcion and Malachi Toney will be a treat to watch.

Toney was supposed to take his high school finals earlier this month. But Toney reclassified for the 2025 class and since became an impact performer. He did more than catch 84 passes for 970 yards and seven touchdowns — Toney shattered a school record versus Pittsburgh.

Concepcion, meanwhile, rose as the prized transfer portal addition at College Station. The former North Carolina State star enters with nine touchdowns in tow. He's caught five to seven receptions in his last three games.

These wideouts a near similar in skillset. Both will see lots of targets.

Miami will go after this Texas A&M weakness

While the Aggies finished 19th in total defense and fifth among SEC teams, Texas exposed them in a certain area. And count on Mark Fletcher Jr. to test this aspect.

A&M allowed an astonishing 218 rushing yards in the loss to Texas. Fletcher brings the workhorse ability to wear down defenses. Look for Cristobal and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson to turn to Fletcher late in taking the oxygen out of the Aggies defense.

CharMar Brown and Girard Pringle Jr. will earn their handoffs too — as both have surpassed 360 rushing yards this season. Miami tests Texas A&M with misdirection and zone runs.

Most efficient QB will dictate this game

Marcel Reed is the dynamic dual-threat. Beck comes in as the veteran seeking one last shot at redemption. Both, though, happen to have 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions entering this weekend.

The latter QB never finished out as Georgia's starter due to injury. Now he returns to the CFP spotlight with a different chip on his shoulder.

The 2025 version of Beck must show up — not the one who's made a litany of mistakes in big games at his last stop. The CFB version of the “12th man” crowd, however, hopes the Reed from Nov. 28 doesn't show up.

Backing Beck is a stout offensive line, deep backfield, versatile wide receivers and a vastly improved defense. Leading to Miami knocking off the Aggies in the upset.