The Los Angeles Rams did not have any problems at quarterback last season. In fact, they may have had the best situation in the league, as Matthew Stafford won the NFL MVP for his strong play throughout the season. There are some questions they have to answer this offseason, which include who will be the backup QB.

So far, the Rams have not signed another quarterback to the roster, while all the options are going to other teams. There were several signings just a day ago, and the Rams were not involved in any of them. Jimmy Garoppolo is still a free agent and has been the backup for the Rams for the past two seasons. It seems the Rams have interest in bringing him back, but they're taking their time, according to Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire.

“The Rams don’t seem to be in any rush to sign Garoppolo (or another backup quarterback) at the moment, which begs the question of what their plan is,” DaSilva wrote. “Do they like Stetson Bennett enough to make him the QB2 behind Stafford? Do they plan to draft someone to compete for the job with Bennett? Are they waiting for Garoppolo’s price to come down?”

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Bennett is the lone backup on the Rams, and if they don't sign Garoppolo, it looks like he will be the option behind Stafford. He hasn't played much since being drafted in 2023, but they could believe he's ready to take on the reins as the backup. At the same time, the Rams would probably want someone else on the team with more experience, such as a veteran.

The Rams also need to think about what they'll do when Stafford walks away, which could be in the next few seasons. It's still early to tell what the team is thinking, but they don't want to wait too long.