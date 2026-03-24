As former college players prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft, some former players are just looking for new opportunities as they look for new teams. Tua Tagovailoa has found a new team after flaming out with the Miami Dolphins, signing with the Atlanta Falcons.

Now, his brother and former Alabama and Maryland quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa, is getting a new chance at professional football, per Patrick Dows of TD Alabama Magazine.

Tagovailoa has signed with the Houston Gamblers of the UFL. The quarterback originally committed to Alabama, sitting behind his older brother and Mac Jones on the depth chart in 2019. He would play in just five games that year, attempting 12 passes. He would then transfer to Maryland, playing from 2020 through 2023 with the team.

At Maryland, Tagovailoa was a record-setting quarterback, breaking the Big Ten record for most career passing yards, while also setting multiple Maryland school records. Still, he would be undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, and while he was invited to rookie minicamps for tryouts, the former Tide quarterback never got an NFL contract.

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Tagovailoa would then spend time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL, Hamburg Sea Devils of the European League of Football, and the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League.

Now, Tagovailoa will be suiting up for the Gamblers. The head coach is Kevin Sumlin, who was the co-offensive coordinator at Maryland in 2023. He could also compete for some playing time. Jalan McClendon was the primary starter in 2025 and is with the Columbus Aviators now. Meanwhile, Anthony Brown is with the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL.

Nolan Anderson played in four games with the Gamblers last year, and he is back with the roster for the team. Hunter Dekkers is the other quarterback on the roster. The Gamblers will kick off their UFL season on Saturday, facing the Dallas Renegades.