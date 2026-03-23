One of the lesser talked about names heading into this NFL Draft cycle is that of former Miami quarterback Carson Beck. Beck had a solid lone season with the Hurricanes, leading the team to the national championship game after transferring from the University of Georgia.

Recently, Beck spoke about how he is handling being overlooked by some fans and pundits alike heading into the draft.

“I have no social media on my phone, so I'm kind of just in my own little bubble. I think it's better that way to be completely honest, but it's impossible not to see… obviously, I see it, and it is what it is. People have their opinions, and all I can do is continue to do what I do,” said Beck, per SiriusXM NFL Radio on X, formerly Twitter.

He also added that “It motivates me,” speaking of the disrespect.

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Beck got off to a hot start to the season for Miami football last year, helping the team spring an upset of Notre Dame in the opening game of the season. However, he tapered off a bit as things continued, falling back down draft boards with some bad performances against Louisville and SMU.

Still, in the playoffs, he was able to turn things around, putting together some solid performances, including scoring a game-winning touchdown in the Fiesta Bowl against Ole Miss. While he didn't have his finest moment when he tossed an interception late in the national championship game against Indiana, he still played relatively well overall in that contest.

It remains to be seen how NFL scouts will view Beck come draft time. It's highly unlikely that he'll be starting anywhere next season, but he could get an opportunity to work his way up a depth chart.

The NFL Draft is slated to get underway in April.