Michigan football has a long and storied history of great head coaches and amazing assistants. As Michigan embarks on its latest era with Kyle Whittingham as the new head coach, the university will reflect on a past era after a former assistant coach has passed away.

Long-time assistant coach Jerry Hanlon, who also continued his work with the school after his coaching career ended, passed away on Sunday at the age of 96.

Hanlon's career in football began as a player for Miami (OH) from 1953-55, playing for Ara Parseghian. He would then begin coaching high school football in 1957 before heading to the college ranks as an assistant at Dayton in 1965. Hanlon returned to Miami (OH) in 1966 under Bo Schembechler, beginning his long relationship with the Hall of Fame coach.

When Schembechler took over at Michigan, Hanlon followed along. He would go on to spend 23 seasons at Michigan, coaching multiple positions, but primarily working with the offensive line and quarterbacks. Overall, he coached 18 All-American linemen while also helping with the development of quarterback Jim Harbaugh. He would also see 36 of his players be selected in the NFL Draft.

Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel also released a statement on the impact of Hanlon on the University.

“Michigan Athletics has lost one of the finest ambassadors and mentors our football program has ever known. Jerry devoted his life to coaching, teaching, and developing young men, watching them grow into leaders in our community and into devoted husbands and fathers. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, those he coached, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing Coach Hanlon.”

After his coaching career, he would serve as an assistant director of development and external relations for the athletic department while also announcing Michigan games on the radio in the early 1990's