The Miami Hurricanes face a critical setback just days before the biggest game of their season. Miami football will be without starting tight end Elija Lofton for the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Indiana Hoosiers on Monday, January 19, 2026. Lofton was officially listed as out on the latest injury report. That removes a reliable target from the Hurricanes’ passing attack at the worst possible time. He led Miami’s tight end group this season with 23 receptions for 218 yards and three touchdowns. He also ranked fourth on the team in total catches.

With Lofton sidelined, head coach Mario Cristobal is expected to lean more heavily on redshirt senior Alex Bauman. The latter has posted 17 catches for 144 yards and one score this year. Miami will also be without linebacker Malik Bryant, wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw, and defensive lineman Donta Simpson. That further stretches the Hurricanes’ depth as they prepare to face an undefeated, top-seeded Indiana squad.

Miami’s presence in the national title game caps a remarkable 2025 season. The Hurricanes finished 13–2. They earned their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance in the expanded 12-team format. After opening the year 5–0 and climbing to No. 2 nationally, Miami weathered midseason losses to Louisville and SMU before surging in the postseason.

That surge included a defensive slugfest win over Texas A&M. They also booked a statement upset of defending champion Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Most recently, they had a dramatic 31–27 Fiesta Bowl semifinal victory over Ole Miss. Now, short-handed but battle-tested, Miami looks to overcome one more obstacle in pursuit of its first national championship since 2001.