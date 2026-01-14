Miami (FL) football and hometown star Malachi Toney enter their home venue as a near 10-point underdog. Indiana walks in with the “misfits” label in playing for its first national title. Yet obliterated annual college football heavyweights Alabama and Oregon to get here.

The nation isn't giving Toney and the ‘Canes much hope. IU presents powerful trenches that moved Crimson Tide and Duck defenders with no issue. Plus comes with its own Miami star in Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza — who wants nothing more than to win a national title in the city that raised him.

The true freshman for the Hurricanes, however, presents a huge key in Miami's chances to shock Indiana.

And the presence of Toney unveils the reasons why Miami won't be no slouch inside Hard Rock Stadium.

Malachi Toney is his own space creator

Indiana's defense is extremely efficient at tackling in space.

Few talents, however, create their own spatial gaps like Toney.

Prime example is his huge 36-yard touchdown against Ole Miss. The design called for a simple swing pass and follow the blocks for the first down. Toney, however, turns on the jets instead and creates a foot race he knows he'll win.

Malachi Toney zooming through the Ole Miss defense at half-speed in All-22.

That's not all regarding Toney either. He sheds tackles like a glorified old school running back — forcing the third attempted tackler to stop him.

Miami WR Malachi Toney is about to reach 100 catches as a freshman and every week willing wins for the Canes.

Toney forced an astonishing 24 missed tackles before the month of December. The counterargument on the side of IU fans will be how skilled Hoosier defenders fly to the ball and eliminate running angles for ball carriers. Alabama and Oregon game film backs their argument — as IU faced the likes of Ryan Williams (Alabama) and another true freshman star WR in Dakorien Moore (Ducks).

With respect to the aforementioned wideouts, they're not on Toney's level right now. Toney's speed-to-power trait will test IU.

Miami can turn on this film to unleash Toney

Cristobal and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson can lean into an opponent Miami beat in exposing the Hoosiers' secondary.

Opposing wideouts shredded this IU unit before. But few delivered what Jeremiah Smith unleashed — the same Smith Miami bottled to beat Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

Smith attacked the Big Ten champs early off hook and comeback routes to set the tone. That became a precursor for Ohio State attacking deep with its explosive WR, as Smith got Indiana thinking OSU was only testing the intermediate part of the field and sidelines.

Dawson can turn to the same strategy here to get the favorites on their heels early.

Final reason why Toney can carry Miami past Indiana

The early enrollee carries a “closer” label for “The U.”

Another words, Miami pounds Indiana through running backs Mark Fletcher and ChaMar Brown first…with Toney even creating running lanes as a blocker. IU can turn its attention to Toney early — but Keelan Marion and CJ Daniels are freed up from there.

Carson Beck and his eyes are one more factor in Toney carrying Miami to victory. He can check off at the line if he sees Toney drawing a one-on-one with no safety help. Toney wins those battles with ease off foot speed and releases.

Toney's Liberty City grit handed him his tackle-breaking prowess. He's reignited Miami's famed toughness that made the ‘Canes feared and revered in all their national title runs. The trenches and ground game rises as the tip of the spear Miami will attempt to pierce Indiana with. Toney, though, becomes the soul snatcher who ends Indiana's title hopes at home.