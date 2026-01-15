Anticipation builds in the 305 for Miami (FL) football hosting one last home game. Only this time for the national title against Indiana on Monday.

The Hoosiers bring a sea of red from Bloomington and the heartland. IU is rising as the new college football heavyweight — with routs of Oregon and Alabama plus toppling Ohio State as proof.

The Hurricanes hold the home field advantage inside Hard Rock Stadium. But the top-ranked Hoosiers enter as the 8.5-point favorite. Most of the nation envisions IU celebrating its first-ever college football national title near midnight on Monday night.

But can “The U” stun the nation as it has all season long? We got some bold predictions here for how the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship game will play out.

Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami ground game will test Indiana

Alabama struggled establishing the ground game all season long. That flaw came back to haunt the Crimson Tide in an embarrassing way at the Rose Bowl.

Oregon moved two backup defenders to the backfield amid the Ducks' injury pileup at running back. Indiana eliminated the running game with ease afterward.

But Mark Fletcher Jr. and this Hurricane ground attack present a different beast.

He's the most important member of the ‘Canes per CBS Sports' Brad Crawford. Fletcher already wore down three different blue blood defenses in Texas A&M, Ohio State and Ole Miss — all three having NFL talent on defense.

CharMar Brown is another change-of-pace power back. Think of these two as tag team boxers: One throws jabs to set the tone, then the second one tags in to target the midsection. Both, though, are capable of delivering the uppercut to knock out their foe. The upset of Ohio State is proof of their unison.

Indiana's highly-ranked run defense won't frighten both. They'll come out swinging for Miami.

Carson Beck will get tested like never before

Beck knows all about winning national titles from his time in Georgia. Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and the younger ‘Canes will lean into his experience.

This Indiana defense will aim to frustrate him, though.

Beck's offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson created an explosive offense that gets playmakers out in space. Particularly attacking the sidelines. IU, however, erases angle opportunities that get presented to ball carriers. This likely becomes the fastest and smartest defense Beck will face this season…or even his career.

Beck needs the ground attack to get going so the championship pressure alleviates for him. A calm and poised Beck is a dangerous one.

He's going to have quite the duel with Miami native and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

The best trenches will win

Cristobal rebuilt the ‘Canes by adding to the line of scrimmage to prepare for this moment.

Curt Cignetti, meanwhile, built his trenches to turn IU into a national title threat.

The world will see which trenches was more solidified all along. IU brings a violent and technically sound offensive line unit. But Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor have disrupted lines together. David Blay Jr. and Ahmad Moten Sr. free up both inside — and they get the best center in this game Pat Coogan plus his guards.

Miami's offensive line has Tyrique Tucker to deal with inside. Coogan even told the Indy Star how tough it is to defend him. Tucker at the nose creates tackling lanes for Aiden Fisher and the linebackers to wreck havoc.

Both lines will win their share of matches. But look out for which one gets worn down by the start of the fourth. The tired trench unit will dictate the outcome.

Indiana masterfully has avoided wearing down along the line of scrimmage. Presenting the final reason why IU avoids the Miami upset.