One team that kind of got lost in the shuffle at the end of the 2024 college football season was Miami football. The Hurricanes were right at the center of the national conversation all season long, Mario Cristobal and company suffered a heartbreaking loss to Syracuse in the final game of the regular season that kept them out of the ACC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

Miami's defense was the biggest reason for that. The offense was elite with Cam Ward at the helm, Xavier Restrepo on the outside and Damien Martinez in the backfield, but that group was repeatedly tasked with too much as the defense faltered time and time again. Now, Cristobal is determined to make sure that doesn't happen again.

On Friday, Miami picked up a big commitment from one of the best linebackers in the transfer portal. Former Rutgers standout Mohamed Toure is coming to play for the Hurricanes next season, according to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.

“Former Rutgers star linebacker Mohamed Toure has committed to Miami, he tells me and @GabyUrrutia247 for @CBSSports/ @247Sports,” Zenitz reported on X, formerly Twitter. “The latest big transfer addition for Miami. Was an All-Big Ten selection and team captain at Rutgers.”

Toure should be an immediate impact player for Cristobal and company next season. He was a very productive player at Rutgers and was one of the most impactful defenders in the Big Ten, even on a defense that wasn't loaded with talent.

During his career with the Scarlet Knights, he racked up 23 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. He also has two interceptions and three forced fumbles during that time.

Miami needed more impact defenders on its roster after last season, where there were not enough stars on the field for Cristobal and company on that side of the ball.

Whether Toure can be that kind of player at an elite program remains to be seen, but this is a great pickup for Miami football as someone who should be able to make impact plays in the ACC next season.