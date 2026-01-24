Following a narrow defeat to Indiana in the National Championship, the Miami football program is already seeing a significant roster resurgence. Running back Girard Pringle Jr. recently made headlines by withdrawing from the transfer portal to remain with the team. Originally, it appeared Pringle might depart after the season finale, but he has instead chosen to continue his career in Coral Gables.

This decision is a major win for head coach Mario Cristobal, as it preserves a key member of the 2025 recruiting class and strengthens a backfield that also returns Mark Fletcher and CharMar Brown. By keeping Pringle in the fold, the staff ensures the offense maintains its explosive potential heading into spring practices.

And the news keeps going as the Miami standout senior linebacker, Mohamed Toure, has informed the team that he plans to return to the Hurricanes for another season, according to Matt Zenitz on X. Toure led the team with 84 tackles this year and remains eligible for another season due to two season-ending injuries during his previous tenure at Rutgers.

His veteran presence will be essential as the defensive unit transitions into the 2026 campaign. Toure’s leadership provides a stable foundation for a defense that is also integrating high-profile Missouri transfer Damon Wilson.

Wilson, a former five-star edge rusher with nine sacks, is expected to step in for the NFL-bound Rueben Bain Jr. and help maintain a dominant defensive front.

While the program celebrates these returns, the receiving corps will look different following the departure of Joshisa Trader. Trader, a former four-star prospect, entered the transfer portal after appearing in 18 games and recording 19 catches during his two-year stint. Despite this loss, Mario Cristobal remains focused on retooling the depth chart on both sides of the ball.

The Hurricanes are currently considered favorites to land Duke transfer Darian Mensah, which would provide a dynamic dual-threat option at quarterback.

After leading Miami to its first College Football Playoff appearance, Cristobal is clearly determined to use this momentum to build a sustainable championship contender for years to come.