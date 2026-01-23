Miami (FL) football watched a reverse exit unfold on Thursday night. Girard Pringle Jr. originally left the Hurricanes after the National Championship game loss. But turns out the Indiana game won't be his final contest with Miami.

Pringle opted to return to Coral Gables, with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals confirming the move.

Pringle's decision becomes welcoming for head coach Mario Cristobal and the 2026 ‘Canes. “The U” appeared to look thin in the backfield outside of Mark Fletcher returning and CharMar Brown being a sophomore eligible to return for a third season. Both RBs are expected to take part in spring practices.

Plus this means Miami keeps one of its prized 2025 recruits from drifting away.

Miami immediately adds to 2026 roster too via portal

Article Continues Below

The ‘Canes already look like they're addressing Monday's defeat at the hands of the Hoosiers.

High-profile edge rusher Damon Wilson is leaving Missouri for Miami, with that College Football Transfer Portal move arriving Thursday. “The U” gains a past five-star here.

Wilson collected 23 tackles featuring 9.5 behind the line of scrimmage. He also delivered nine sacks — making him the perfect early replacement for the NFL Draft bound Rueben Bain Jr. Miami also loses Akheem Mesidor who emerged as the second-best rusher next to Bain.

Wilson could form a dominating tandem with another past five-star talent. It'll either be Marquise Lightfoot, who flashed potential with 5.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks, or Hayden Lowe, who lost his 2025 with an ACL tear but flipped from USC during his recruiting period.

Darian Mensah rises as Carson Beck's potential replacement too — with the Duke quarterback embroiled in a highly-publicized transfer move. Miami is the favorite to land the dual-threat quarterback.