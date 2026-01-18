The Miami football program is currently preparing for the national championship game on Monday night against the Indiana Hoosiers. The Hurricanes will have the benefit of playing in their own home stadium for this game, but will have their hands full against an Indiana team that has dominated its way through the college football playoff so far.

One person who has been in Miami's corner throughout their playoff run has been Hurricanes legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin, who has brought the energy to the sidelines for the team's games, and will assuredly do the same on Monday.

Recently, Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal made a request for Irvin in the event that Miami pulls off the upset on Monday.

“I’d rather not get kissed by Michael Irvin,” he said, per Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

In order for Cristobal to even have to worry about the possibility, his team will first need to spring an upset against an Indiana team that has been dominant throughout the season and especially during its playoff run, shutting down the Alabama Crimson Tide and Oregon Ducks, both in heavily lopsided fashion.

Meanwhile, Miami won a thriller against Ole Miss in the previous round thanks to a late touchdown from Carson Beck. While the Hurricanes haven't been nearly as imposing in their playoff run as Indiana so far, it should be noted that they beat the one common opponent that the teams had–the Ohio State Buckeyes–in a more convincing fashion than the Hoosiers did in the Big 10 Championship Game last month.

In any case, the national championship game is set for Monday evening at 7:30 pm ET from Miami, with the winner etching their names into college football history, and the losers seeing a storybook season come to a bitter end.