To have come so close and yet finish so far — nothing is more heartbreaking in competitive sports. On Monday night, the Miami football program could scarcely finish with a more devastating outcome than to fall short in the CFP National Championship game, 27-21, after putting up such an excellent fight against college football's most dominant team in recent history, the Fernando Mendoza-led Indiana Hoosiers.

Miami simply could not execute against an Indiana defense that buckled down towards the end of the fourth after Malachi Toney put head coach Mario Cristobal and his men to within three against the Hoosiers. Indiana football then sealed the deal with a field goal with around a minute and a half left in the ballgame.

It is tempting to think that Miami, with a few tweaks, could return to this level and perhaps break through next year. But the Hurricanes head coach is dispelling the notion that getting this far in the CFP is easy, saying that nothing is given and they have to earn their way back.

“That's the biggest misconception in sports — ‘well, they almost got there, they'll be back next year.' That's a bunch of bull. You've got to improve from a roster standpoint, a regimen standpoint, discipline, everything, and move forward,” Cristobal said, per Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports.

Article Continues Below

Miami football looks to get over the hump next season

It is both a refreshing and frustrating thing that there is always a new season in sports. On the one hand, a program's hopes are renewed. On the other hand, they have to do it all again — sometimes failing to do so considering how emotionally and physically taxing getting to the mountaintop is.

As for Cristobal, they will be looking for a new quarterback to replace Carson Beck, who is pro-bound (at last) this year.