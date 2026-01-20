In the quiet aftermath of a championship that slipped away by inches, Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal delivered a raw, emotional assessment of his team’s loss. Following Miami’s 27-21 defeat to the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff National Championship, Cristobal shouldered the responsibility.

“I’ll take the blame,” he said. “We’re one drive short of winning a national championship.”

It was a sobering admission after a game that came down to the final minute.

The pain was amplified by how close Miami came. The Hurricanes, a No. 10 seed in the expanded playoff, authored one of the most improbable postseason runs in recent memory. They knocked off Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Ole Miss to reach the title game.

Against Indiana, Miami outgained the Hoosiers 342-317 and mounted a furious second-half push behind a 57-yard touchdown run from Mark Fletcher Jr and a late score from Malachi Toney. Still, one catastrophic sequence, which was a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, proved decisive.

Indiana’s composure in the biggest moments ultimately made the difference. Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza converted a daring 4th-and-5 keeper for a critical fourth-quarter touchdown. Miami’s final possession ended when Jamari Sharpe intercepted Miami QB Carson Beck with 44 seconds left.

For Miami football, the loss was devastating, but it was not defining. Cristobal’s words captured both the heartbreak and the reality. The Hurricanes weren’t overmatched. They were simply one drive short, closing a season filled with belief, resilience, and a lingering question of what might have been.