Legendary Dallas Cowboys' Hall of Famer Michael Irvin was uplifted with joy when his alma mater Miami defeated Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Irvin has been a regular on the Miami Hurricanes' sidelines this entire season on their run to the College Football Playoff National Championship. However, as soon as the Hurricanes beat Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, it was time for Irvin to get giddy with the Hurricanes' cheerleaders. An unofficial cheerleader for the squad, he now graced himself for a dance session with the team's official ones.

In a video now going viral on social media, Irvin could be seen all giddy, happy, and sharing his moment with the ‘Canes cheerleaders and jumping around the field, celebrating his team's 31-27 victory over Ole Miss. While the Miami Hurricanes managed to pull off an extremely close and desperate victory, it was Irvin's celebration and dance that stood out for the fans.

The 59-year-old Irvin was part of the 80s Miami teams that won a national championship in 1987. He was later drafted in the 1988 1st round draft as the 11th overall pick for the Dallas Cowboys, where he played from 1988 to 1999. In his 12 seasons there, Irvin won three Super Bowls (1993, 1994, 1996). He retired in 1999 following a serious neck injury, and finished his career with 750 receptions, 11,904 yards, and 65 touchdowns.

Article Continues Below

Miami Hurricanes beat Ole Miss Rebels in the Fiesta Bowl to reach the College Football Playoff Nation Championship

Miami secured victory on Thursday evening following a rushing touchdown by quarterback Carson Beck with a mere 18 seconds remaining, thus limiting Ole Miss's opportunity for a final scoring drive.

After waiting for over two decades, the Hurricanes now have the chance to win the national championship at home as they await hosting the winner between Indiana and Oregon at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 19, 2026.