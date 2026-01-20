Heading into the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship, the one defensive player Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers certainly highlighted above all others on the pregame scouting report was Reuben Bain Jr., the do-it-all front-seven player for the Miami Hurricanes.

Joining his hometown team as a 24/7 Sports four-star recruit out of Miami Central, Bain Jr. rapidly established himself as one of the better edge rushers in all of college football, but as has so often been the case in 2026, a player's true legacy isn't defined by the regular season, but how they perform in the playoffs.

After watching players like Dante Moore return to school after underwhelming runs in the CFP, would Bain befall a similar fate? Nope, after being a highlight for the Hurricanes on their way up the ladder, the 21-year-old delivered early on against a stout Indiana offensive line, showcasing why he is without a doubt a top-5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Against the run, Bain was a force of nature, powering through the offensive line to slow down the Hoosiers' rushing attack with ease. In the first half, Bain recorded four tackles, three solo, and a tackle for loss as a certified disruptor against a premier unit.

Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. has such heavy hands and he knows how to weaponize them. Scary pass rusher but just as scary against the run. That’s a top 10 pick. Don’t get caught up in the arm length pic.twitter.com/05ZmFeU2pY — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 20, 2026

And against the pass? Well, while Bain didn't sack Fernando Mendoza in the first half, he did pressure him early and often, forcing the potential first overall pick to speed up his delivery and eliminate deep passing concepts from his mental gameplan. Indiana was held to just 6.8 yards per completion in the first half, which is a full 2.7 yards less than his regular season average.

Not a sack, but the first step, violent hands, bend… all here at 275+ pounds. Rueben Bain has been everywhere so far for Miami. pic.twitter.com/sy7W0Daxyh — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 20, 2026

Can the Hurricanes come back and secure the win over the Hoosiers? Only time will tell, but if they do, it's safe to assume it's at least partially because Bain locked in and took his elite game up even further.